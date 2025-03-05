Greater Chennai Corporation to increase zones. Residents aren't convinced

CHENNAI: As the city grows, along with it comes a surge in population. Chennai is currently home to more than 85 lakh people, and to effectively manage the city, the Municipal Administration has decided to increase the number of zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation from 15 to 20 by redrawing and altering the borders of the current zones.

While this is a welcome move, several logistics, like manpower and personnel shortages, are becoming a concern when navigating through civic issues.

Population in each zone ranges between one to seven lakh, showing a density of seven times between the least and most populated zones, especially the zones in the core of the city.

The proposed demarcation will be drafted in a manner that achieves a balanced distribution of the population, population density and area for administrative convenience. Manali zone (zone 2) will be divided and merged with Tiruvottiyur and Madhavaram zones (zones 1 and 3).

However, the lack of staff in the existing zones has been a constant complaint for Chennai residents for many years, which local authorities have failed to address.

TK Shanmugam, treasurer of the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association, stated, "Even though increasing the number of zones in the city is welcomed, the civic body should have proposed zones for each assembly constituency, as this would benefit the people.

This would allow the MLA and zonal officers to meet the public's demands in their respective zones. It would avoid unnecessary confusion among residents. The civic body has finalized the new zones, including Kolathur, T Nagar, and Velachery, but they have merged Perambur and RK Nagar, making it difficult for North Chennai residents to raise civic issues. As a result, there will be delays in addressing them."

Residents lament that while the government has been implementing several beneficial schemes in the city, the sustainability of these schemes has deteriorated at the ground level, reflecting the negligence of the officials responsible for their implementation. "The officials in the existing zones are not performing their duties effectively. It would be better if the civic body filled vacant official positions and established offices in all five zones.

This would allow us to raise our concerns, and we hope they will be addressed," said D Neelakannan, president of the Federation of Madhavaram Residents Welfare Association.

There is also a shortage of conservancy workers in the Chennai Corporation. Currently, the workers are employed on a contract basis, but they should be hired directly. In many areas, one person is responsible for several wards due to a lack of sanitary workers. Even with the increase in the number of zones, the burden on conservancy workers will remain the same.

Residents pointed out that the local body already has a debt of Rs 1,500 crore, and they may require additional funds to meet the people's demands as the number of zones increases.

"When the civic body decides to increase the zones, they should have considered the issues faced in the existing zones, especially the lack of manpower and vehicles. They have ensured the provision of developmental works by extending the zones, but the local body is already paying a hefty amount in interest on the debt.

How will they be able to meet public demands? In Ward 174, only one AE oversees several wards, and he is attending court cases, unable to address the civic issues in the localities. In such situations, we cannot blame the officials. It is the government's responsibility to fill the vacant positions," said M Balakrishnan, a resident and civic activist from Tansi Nagar in Velachery.

Similarly, R Jayaraman, CPM councillor of Ward 4 in Tiruvottiyur zone, commented that the increase in the number of wards will primarily benefit officials and councillors. At the same time, public issues are likely to remain unaddressed.

The challenges faced by ground-level workers have not yet been tackled. Furthermore, the incomplete construction of stormwater drains in various areas, the urgent need for safer roads for motorists, and the provision of clean drinking water have not been fully implemented.

GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran told DT Next that some areas, including Royapuram and Harbour, are large and densely populated areas, and that is one of the primary reasons for extending zones. "As there are no changes in the wards, only supervisor posts will be added in the new zones. For example, earlier, 200 AEs reported to 15 zonal officers, but once the zones increase, they will report to 20 zonal officers. After appointing new zonal officers for the six new zones, the offices will be rented, as it may take at least two years to identify and construct new zonal offices."

Addressing staff and manpower shortages, the commissioner stated that filling the vacant positions will address this as soon as possible. "Also, in the future, the time-scale workers will no longer be working with the local body, and we will outsource work to be carried out more efficiently.

On the other hand, currently, there are 15 standing committee chairs, and there are ongoing discussions about appointing new zones. The decision will be made at the earliest," added Kumaragurubaran.