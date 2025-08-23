GPS device seized from passenger at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Security officials at the Chennai airport seized a GPS device from a passenger bound for Salem on an IndiGo Airlines flight on Friday evening.

The passenger, identified as Suresh (35) from Salem, was found carrying the device during routine baggage checks before boarding the Chennai–Salem flight.

As per aviation security regulations, passengers are prohibited from carrying GPS devices on board aircraft.

Following the discovery, security officials cancelled Suresh’s travel, confiscated the device, and questioned him. Suresh claimed that he had leased a mineral mine and purchased the GPS device for his business to assess the depth of mineral deposits.

However, officials did not accept his explanation.

The passenger and the seized GPS device were handed over to the Chennai Airport Police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation