Govt bus veers into pedestrians in Chengalpattu; doctor killed, 20 hurt

CHENNAI: Within the blink of an eye, a paediatrician died and 20 pedestrians, including another doctor, were injured when an out-of-control government bus rammed into a private bus and pavement near the Chengalpattu GH on Monday.

The Kalpakkam-bound government bus suffered a brake failure when it was nearing the three road junction near Rathinam Kinaru in Chengalpattu. Losing control, it ran over two doctors who were walking to the Chengalpattu GH and then crashed into a private bus which was in front.

Dr S Manikumar (45), a paediatrician at Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, died on impact, while Dr Praveen Kumar sustained multiple fractures. Additionally, 20 bus passengers and pedestrians were injured, with 17 of them admitted to the intensive care unit at the Chengalpattu GH. One passenger has been discharged.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian paid floral tribute to Dr Manikumar at the hospital and visited Dr Praveen Kumar and other injured patients.

He confirmed that Praveen would undergo surgery on Tuesday and assured that all victims were receiving the best medical care.

The Minister expressed deep grief over the death of Dr Manikumar, noting that he was a daily commuter from Chromepet who routinely walked from Chengalpattu Railway Station to the hospital.

The Chengalpattu police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.