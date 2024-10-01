Governor RN Ravi cleans up premises of Gandhi Mandapam as part of ''Swachhata hi Seva' campaign

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday cleaned the premises of the Gandhi Mandapam area and the statue of Mahatma Gandhi as a part of the 'Swachhata hi Seva' program here.

Speaking to media persons, Ravi said, "Mahatma Gandhi was not just a leader of the freedom movement but also laid a lot of emphasis on cleanliness, he called cleanliness as godliness. Cleanliness is a matter of habit. In our country, people have a tendency to litter public places. This is not something that speaks well for civil society."

Further, he added that universities have been advised to organize cleanliness drives once a month on their campuses. "The absence of cleanliness leads to a spread of diseases and the victims are the poor people. This is not just a one day unit. As far as I am concerned, I have advised universities to organize these cleanliness drives on their campus once in a month," he said. Ravi also appealed to people not to litter in public places. We must not litter any public space. It has reduced considerably but we need to work more hard on this," he appealed.

Earlier, on October 28, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav inspected the Ministry's premises and participated in various Swachhata activities as part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign'. This initiative reinforces the Ministry's commitment to cleanliness and hygiene, a key priority under the Government's Swachh Bharat Mission, stated the Ministry of Ayush.

On this occasion, Jadhav said, "Participating in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign by personally cleaning the ministry was a humbling and rewarding experience for me. It reinforced the belief that true leadership is about leading by example. Swachhata Hi Seva is not just a campaign but a collective responsibility. Every small effort counts, and together, we can build a cleaner, healthier India."