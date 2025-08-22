Governor R N Ravi extends greetings on Madras Day

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Friday extended greetings to the people of Chennai on the occasion of Madras Day, marking the city’s foundation.

In his message, the Governor said Chennai represented a unique blend of heritage, culture, innovation and sustainability. He observed that the people of the city had consistently shown resilience during challenges while continuing to welcome those who make it their home.

“Chennai is where heritage and culture blend with modern innovation and a spirit of sustainability. The people of Chennai embody the true character of the city, resilient in every challenge and warm in welcoming those from afar who settle here. Together, they strengthen the nation’s progress,” the Governor said.

He also urged citizens to celebrate the city’s legacy while working towards its future growth. “As we mark Chennai’s legacy, let us also embrace its vision for transformative development,” he added.

Madras Day is observed annually on August 22 to commemorate the founding of the city in 1639, when the British East India Company secured the site of Fort St. George.

Various events, exhibitions and cultural programmes are held across the city to mark the occasion.