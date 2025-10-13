Government job scam: Trio held for cheating public of Rs 62 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a woman were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for cheating the public of Rs 62 lakh by promising them government jobs.

The arrested persons were identified as Kabali (53), Selvi (45) of Triplicane and Karuppasamy alias Kaviraj (45) of Thoothukudi.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police initiated investigations based on a complaint from Loganathan (45) of Madipakkam, a driver who lost Rs 5 lakh to the accused believing that they could help him get a job as a driver in the police department. Investigations revealed that Kabali and Selvi duped aspirants by claiming that Karuppasamy was a Sub-Inspector. They convinced aspirants that they could get jobs as drivers in the police and tourism departments and also as AR (armed reserve constables).

The trio had also collected money from some aspirants promising jobs as office assistants in district administration offices. A police team arrested them on Saturday, produced them before a magistrate and remanded them to judicial custody.