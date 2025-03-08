Government bus hangs off 40-feet above ground after crash in Kancheepuram; 15 injured

CHENNAI: As many as 15 people were injured after a TNSTC bus met with an accident on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway near Kancheepuram on Saturday. The bus was hanging from a height of about 40 feet in the flyover.

The TNSTC bus was heading towards Bangalore from Chennai on Saturday morning, with around 40 passengers onboard. When the bus was speeding in the newly constructed flyover near Dhamaal in Kancheepuram the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the median.

On impact, the bus was dangling in the flyover at a height of about 40 feet. The onlookers alerted the rescue team and the police and the rescue team from Kancheepuram rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers and 15 of them who suffered injuries were taken to the Kancheepuram GH.

The Baluchetty Chatiram police lifted the bus with the help of an earthmover and police said luckily the bus was hanging in the gap of about 40 feet height and if it had fallen from the flyover it might have turned into a tragedy.

The onlookers claimed that the bus was too old and maintenance was poor and it was the main reason for the accident. The Balucheetty Chatiram police have registered a case and further investigation is on.