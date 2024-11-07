Government bus collides with truck on Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway; several injured

CHENNAI: Over ten people were injured in a major accident near Karunguzhi panchayat on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway in Chengalpattu district on Thursday when a government bus collided with a truck loaded with iron rods.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the government bus, travelling toward Virudhachalam, crashed into the back of the truck and the impact left several injured, including the driver and conductor, and had caused significant damage.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged in the collision.

Local residents were rushed to the scene and managed to free the driver and conductor, who were seriously injured.

Additionally, ten passengers suffered minor injuries and were immediately sent to the hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.