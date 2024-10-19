Google Maps lands food delivery agent in Thoraipakkam slush

CHENNAI: A food delivery agent who got stuck in a slush while taking a short route guided by Google maps was rescued by the fire and rescue service personnel in Thoraipakkam on October 15.

Pounraj (25) of Sholinganallur was stuck for about an hour at the slushy lane in VGP layout near Thoraipakkam.

Police said that he was riding back home after delivering food to a customer when the incident happened.

The city had received rains throughout the day on Tuesday (Oct 15) and Pounraj who delivered food around 10 pm had used the maps app in his phone to ride back home.

While riding in the dark, he did not notice the slush on the lane suggested by the maps and got stuck.

Unable to retrieve himself and with no one around for help, Pounraj made a SOS call to the fire control room after which personnel from the Thoraipakkam fire station reached the scene.

According to firefighters who attended the call, the slush was about two feet and the rescue personnel used wooden planks to reach Pounraj and lifted him off his bike and first carried him to safety.

The fire personnel then helped retrieve his two wheeler too.