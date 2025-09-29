Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at Maraimalai Nagar

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at a private company in Maraimalai Nagar industrial estate during the early hours of Sunday (Sept 28).

Upon receiving the information, firefighters from Maraimalai Nagar, Mahindra City, and Siruseri rushed to the spot and battled the blaze for over three hours before bringing it under control, according to Daily Thanthi.

Despite their efforts, goods worth several lakhs were destroyed.

Maraimalai Nagar police have registered a case and are probing whether the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit or other causes.