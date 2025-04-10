'Good Bad Ugly' release sees Ajith fans celebrating in style with Vicks and Halls tablets

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly release, his fans have gone all out to celebrate the movie launch in a unique way.

In one of the theaters in Chennai, fans placed Vicks and Halls tablets on every seat, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The medicine is intended to be used, after the audience loudly cheers for their favourite star.

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik K Ravichandran. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer, whose OG Sambavam and God Bless U songs from the movie are already a hit.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling Good Bad Ugly, which has cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Apart from Ajith, Trisha, Simran and Yogi Babu, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Prasanna, Redin Kingsley, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash Varrier and Suneel.