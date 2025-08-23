Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Aug 2025 9:12 AM IST
    Gold worth Rs 95 lakh seized at Chennai airport

    CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized one kilogram of gold smuggled from Doha, valued at Rs 95 lakh.

    The gold bars were wrapped in black paper and concealed in a suitcase, were found during checks on passengers arriving from Doha.

    Suspicion arose when a 35-year-old passenger from Chennai gave inconsistent answers during questioning.

    Upon inspection, officials recovered the gold bars, seized them, and arrested the passenger.

    Interrogation and further investigation are underway.

