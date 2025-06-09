Gold worth Rs 1.3 crore seized at Chennai Airport; two passengers held for smuggling

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized over 1.4 kg of gold, valued at approximately Rs 1.30 crore, smuggled by two passengers arriving from Dubai and Thailand.

The first incident took place on a passenger flight from Dubai that landed at the airport on Saturday.

During routine checks, officials became suspicious of a male passenger from Chennai who had travelled to Dubai on a tourist visa.

Although nothing was found in his luggage, a physical search revealed a packet concealed in his underwear. Upon examination, it was found to contain approximately one kilogram of gold paste.

In a separate case, officials intercepted another passenger who had arrived from Bangkok, Thailand.

A search of the passenger’s handbag led to the discovery of gold bars hidden inside.

In total, customs officials seized 1.427 kg of gold in the form of paste and bars.

Both passengers have been arrested and are currently being interrogated.