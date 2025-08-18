Gold smugglers nabbed in Chennai airport restroom sting operation

CHENNAI: In a dramatic seizure, Chennai Airport Customs officials intercepted 2.5 kilograms of gold worth approximately Rs 2.3 crore and arrested four individuals, including three Sri Lankan transit passengers and an airport ground handling contract staff, in a well-coordinated operation based on prior intelligence.

The incident unfolded on Monday when a private flight arrived at Chennai International Airport from Dubai. Acting on specific intelligence indicating a large gold smuggling attempt, officers from the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intensified surveillance of passengers disembarking the flight.

Their focus narrowed on three Sri Lankan nationals who had arrived from Dubai and were transiting through Chennai to board another flight bound for Sri Lanka. Suspecting their involvement, AIU teams placed them under close watch.

The suspects reportedly entered a restroom near the transit passenger lounge. Upon their exit, surveillance continued. Shortly afterwards, a ground handling staff employed at the airport entered the same restroom. When he emerged, AIU officers swiftly detained him.

A search of the contract staff revealed the concealed gold bricks, weighing 2.5 kg, hidden within his clothing. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed that the three Sri Lankan passengers had smuggled the gold from Dubai and hidden it inside a water tank within the airport restroom. He further stated that he was attempting to retrieve the hidden gold to deliver it to a smuggling syndicate as instructed by the passengers.

Acting on this information, Customs officials immediately apprehended the three Sri Lankan transit passengers who were waiting in the transit lounge, preparing to board their flight to Sri Lanka.