Gold, silver, and cash stolen from Jain temple hundi in Chennai's Sowcarpet

CHENNAI: The police have launched a search for burglars who broke into a Jain temple in Mint Street, Sowcarpet and escaped with over 500 grams of gold and 10 kg of silver articles.

The burglary came to light on Friday noon when the temple priest found the main entrance door and the doors outside the sanctum sanctorum damaged.

He alerted the temple management and informed them that gold ornaments and silver crowns adorning the idols were missing.

The Elephant Gate police began investigating after temple administrator Suresh Kumar lodged a complaint. They obtained CCTV footage from the premises.

The police have detained six staff at the temple, all natives of Rajasthan, for questioning. Further investigations are under way.