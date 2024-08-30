Gold prices decreases by 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs.6,705 in Chennai on 30.08.2024.

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold drops down by Rs 80/sovereign today, the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,640 per sovereign in Chennai.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 10 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,705.

The price of silver also decreased by Rs.0.50 and being sold at Rs 93.00 per gram.