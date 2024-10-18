Gold price rises by Rs 640 per sovereign on 18.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by Rs 640 per sovereign in Chennai on Friday, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 57,920 per sovereign.

The price increased by Rs 80 per gram to go up to Rs 7,240 per gram.

The price of Silver has been increased by Rs 2 and being sold at Rs 105 per gram.

Gold price for the last five days:

* 17-10-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) – Rs 57,280

* 16-10-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) – Rs 57,120

* 15-10-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) – Rs 56,760

* 14-10-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) – Rs 56,960

* 13-10-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) – Rs 6,960

Silver price for the last five days:

* 17-10-2024: 1 Gram – Rs 103

* 16-10-2024: 1 Gram – Rs 103

* 15-10-2024: 1 Gram – Rs 103

* 14-10-2024: 1 Gram – Rs 103

* 13-10-2024: 1 Gram – Rs 103