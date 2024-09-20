Gold price rises by Rs 480 per sovereign on 20.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Friday has increased by Rs 480 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 55,080 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 60 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,885 per gram.

The price of silver increased by Rs 1.50 per gram and is being sold at Rs 97.50 per gram.