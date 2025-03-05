Gold price rises by Rs 440 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,065 in Chennai on March 5

CHENNAI: The price of gold, on Wednesday, increased by Rs 440 per sovereign in the city.

The yellow metal, which was sold at Rs 64,080 per sovereign on Tuesday, today costs Rs 64,520 per sovereign.

With an increase of Rs 55, gold per gram costs Rs 8,065 on Wednesday.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. After being on an almost steady uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520. However, it soon picked up and arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark, with a few dips every now and then.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains same and being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

04.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

03.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

01.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

28.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,680

27.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

Silver price over the last five days:

04.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

03.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

01.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

28.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

27.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106