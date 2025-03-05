Begin typing your search...

    The yellow metal, which was sold at Rs 64,080 per sovereign on Tuesday, today costs Rs 64,520 per sovereign

    5 March 2025 10:22 AM IST
    Gold price rises by Rs 440 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,065 in Chennai on March 5
    Women check gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold, on Wednesday, increased by Rs 440 per sovereign in the city.

    The yellow metal, which was sold at Rs 64,080 per sovereign on Tuesday, today costs Rs 64,520 per sovereign.

    With an increase of Rs 55, gold per gram costs Rs 8,065 on Wednesday.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. After being on an almost steady uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520. However, it soon picked up and arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark, with a few dips every now and then.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains same and being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    04.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

    03.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    01.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    28.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,680

    27.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

    Silver price over the last five days:

    04.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    03.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    01.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

    28.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

    27.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

