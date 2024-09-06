Gold price rises by Rs 408/sovereign on 06.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Friday has increased by Rs 408 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,760 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 51 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,720 per gram.

The price of silver also increased by Rs 2 per gram and is being sold at Rs 92 per gram.

Accordingly 1 kg of silver is being sold for Rs 92,000.