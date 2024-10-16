Gold price rises by Rs 360 per sovereign on 16.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

Begin typing your search...

    The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,120 per sovereign.

    Representative Image of gold

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Wednesday increased by Rs 360 per sovereign.

    The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,120 per sovereign.

    The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 45 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,140 per gram.

    The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 103.

