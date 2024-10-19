Gold price rises by Rs 320 per sovereign on 19.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased by Rs 320 per sovereign in Chennai on Saturday, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 58,240 per sovereign.

The price increased by Rs 40 per gram to go up to Rs 7,280 per gram.

The price of Silver has been increased by Rs 2 and being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price for the last five days (1 Sovereign - 22 Carat):

* 18-10-2024: Rs 57,920

* 17-10-2024: Rs 57,280

* 16-10-2024: Rs 57,120

* 15-10-2024: Rs 56,760

* 14-10-2024: Rs 56,960

Silver price for the last five days (1 gram):

* 18-10-2024: Rs 105

* 17-10-2024: Rs 103

* 16-10-2024: Rs 103

* 15-10-2024: Rs 103

* 14-10-2024: Rs 103