Gold price rises by Rs 320 per sovereign on 14.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Saturday has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,920 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 40 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,865 per gram.

The price of silver also increased by Rs 2 per gram and is being sold at Rs 97 per gram.