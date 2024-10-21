Gold price rises by Rs 160 per sovereign on 21.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Monday increased by Rs 160 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,400 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 20 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,300 per gram.

The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107.