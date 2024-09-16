Gold price rises by Rs 120 per sovereign on 16.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Monday has increased by Rs 120 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 55,040 per sovereign in the city today. The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 15 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,880 per gram.

The price of silver also increased by Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 98 per gram.