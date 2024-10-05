Gold price remains stable on 05.10.2024; sovereign costs Rs 56,960 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold remains unchanged today, the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,960 per sovereign in the city.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold has been stable and is being sold at Rs 7,120 per gram.

The price of silver remains stable and is Rs 103 per gram.

Accordingly, 1 kg of silver is being sold for Rs 1,03,000.