Gold price rally continues in Chennai, sovereign inches closer to Rs 76K, gram Rs 10K on August 8, 2025

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city rose again on Friday (August 8, 2025), climbing by Rs 560 per sovereign to touch Rs 75,760. A gram of 22-carat gold now costs Rs 9,470, inching closer to the Rs 10,000 mark.

The yellow metal crossed the Rs 75,000 mark for the second time this year on Wednesday (August 6), with a sovereign priced at Rs 75,040 – the same rate it last touched on July 23. The next day (August 7), the price rose further to Rs 75,200.

Gold prices have been on a steady upward trend recently, going up by over Rs 2,000 per sovereign since August 1.

In recent months, the gold price has witnessed a series of fluctuations. On February 5, it was priced at Rs 63,240 per sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. Later, after more fluctuations, on March 14, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price. Later, on April 22, it reached an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, with a steep one-day jump of Rs 2,200.

Meanwhile, the price of gold is presently on the rise, and as of August 7, it stands at Rs 75,760 per sovereign and Rs 9,470 per gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable, and continues to be sold for Rs 127/gram today.

Gold price over the last five days:

07.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 75,200

06.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 75,040

05.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,960

04.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,360

02.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,320

Silver price over the last five days:

07.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 127

06.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

05.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

04.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123

02.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123