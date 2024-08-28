Begin typing your search...

    Gold price increases by Rs 168/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,715 in Chennai on 28.08.2024

    The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,720 per sovereign in the city today.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Aug 2024 6:12 AM GMT
    Gold price increases by Rs 168/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,715 in Chennai on 28.08.2024
    X

    A woman trying Gold Jewellery in a Showroom in Chennai            

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 168 per sovereign on Wednesday.

    The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,720 per sovereign in the city today.

    The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 21 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,715.

    The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 93.50 per gram.

    Gold pricesgoldChennai gold rate
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick