Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise of Rs 2,120 over two days by May 22, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 360 per sovereign on Thursday (May 22, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,975. A sovereign now costs Rs 71,800.

On Wednesday (May 21), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 71,440 and on Tuesday, it was sold at Rs 69, 680. The total increase from Tuesday's price is Rs 2,120/sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

In the present month, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, May 22, the rate stands at Rs 71,800 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is now being sold at Rs 112/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

21.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,440

20.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,680

19.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

17.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,760

Silver price over the last five days:

21.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

20.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

19.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

17.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

16.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108