    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 July 2025 9:59 AM IST
    Gold price in Chennai records rise on July 19, 2025
    Gold ornaments on display at a jewellery showroom, in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 480 per sovereign on Saturday (July 19, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,170.

    A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 73,360.

    On Friday (July 18), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 72,880 after recording a rise of Rs 40 per sovereign.

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

    On the other hand, the price of silver has also risen by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 126/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    18.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,880

    17.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,840

    16.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,800

    15.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,160

    14.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,240

    12.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,120

    Silver price over the last five days:

    18.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

    17.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 124

    16.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 124

    15.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

    14.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 127

