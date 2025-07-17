Gold price in Chennai records rise on July 17, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 40 per sovereign on Thursday (July 17, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,105.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 72,840.

On Wednesday (July 16), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 72,800 after recording a fall of Rs 360 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 17, the rate stands at Rs 72,840 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable and is sold at Rs 124/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

16.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,800

15.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,160

14.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,240

12.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,120

11.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,600

Silver price over the last five days:

16.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 124

15.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

14.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 127

12.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

11.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 121