Gold price in Chennai records rise on August 8, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 560 per sovereign on Friday (Aug 8, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,470.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 75,760.

On Thursday (Aug 7), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 75,200 with an increase of Rs 160 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

On July 23, gold price set a new record and crosses Rs 75,000 per sovereign, with a gram of gold of 22 carat gold being sold at Rs 9,380.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, August 8, the rate stands at Rs 75,200 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable is sold for Rs 127/gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

07.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 75,200

06.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 75,040

05.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,960

04.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,360

02.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,320

Silver price over the last five days:

07.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 127

06.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

05.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

04.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123

02.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123