Gold price in Chennai records rise on August 28, 2025

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city have increased on Thursday (August 28, 2025), with a sovereign costing Rs 75,240. A gram now costs Rs 9,405.

On Wednesday (August 27), the price of gold increased by Rs 280 per sovereign and was sold at Rs 75,120 per sovereign.

Earlier this month, the yellow metal had crossed the Rs 75,000 mark for the second time this year, touching Rs 75,040 on August 6, the same rate it last reached on July 23. Between August 18 and August 23, gold prices in Chennai increased by Rs 320 per sovereign, reaching Rs 74,520 per sovereign.

In recent months, the gold price has witnessed a series of fluctuations. On February 5, the shiny metal was priced at Rs 63,240 per sovereign.

The price later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. Later, after more fluctuations, on March 14, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price. Later, on April 22, it reached an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, with a steep one-day jump of Rs 2,200.

Meanwhile, the price of gold is presently on a fluctuation, and as of August 28, it stands at Rs 75,240 per sovereign and Rs 9,405 per gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable and is sold for Rs 130/gram.

Gold price (22 carat) over the last five days:

August 27, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 75,120, 1 gram: Rs 9,390

August 26, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 74,840, 1 gram: Rs 9,355

August 25, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 74,440, 1 gram: Rs 9,305

August 23, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 74,520, 1 gram: Rs 9,315

August 22, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 73,720, 1 gram: Rs 9,215

Silver price over the last five days:

August 27, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 130

August 26, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 130

August 25, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 131

August 23, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 130

August 22, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 128