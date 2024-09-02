Gold price drops by Rs 200/sovereign on 02.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Monday has reduced by Rs 200/sovereign.

The the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,360 per sovereign in Chennai.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 25 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,670.

The price of silver also decreased by Rs 1.00 per gram and is being sold at Rs 91.00 per gram.