Gold price in Chennai falls for 2nd consecutive day on June 28; Rs 1,120 in two days

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 440 per sovereign on Saturday (June 28, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,930.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 71,440.

On Friday (June 27), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 71,880 after recording a drop of Rs 680 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 28, the rate stands at Rs 71,440 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has also dropped by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 119/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

27.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 71,880

26.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,560

25.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,560

24.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,240

23.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,840

Silver price over the last five days:

27.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

26.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

25.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 119

24.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

23.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120