Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 63,840 on Feb 10

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 280 per sovereign on Monday, February 10.

The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,840.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 35, with a gram now costing Rs 7,980.

On January 31, the price of gold rose by Rs 960 in a single day, reaching Rs 61,840 per sovereign.

On February 4, it touched Rs 62,480. The next day, on February 5, the per-sovereign gold rate soared to Rs 63,240 and remained at Rs 63,440 for the following two days. On February 8, the price of the yellow metal increased slightly and was sold at Rs 63,560.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

08.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,560

07.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

06.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

05.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,240

04.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 62,480

Silver price over the last five days:

08.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

07.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

06.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

05.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

04.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106