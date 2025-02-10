Begin typing your search...

    Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 63,840 on Feb 10

    Gold price per gram has increased by Rs 35, with a gram now costing Rs 7,980.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Feb 2025 12:01 PM IST
    Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 63,840 on Feb 10
    X

    A woman tries gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom on the Dhanteras festival, in Nagpur (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 280 per sovereign on Monday, February 10.

    The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,840.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 35, with a gram now costing Rs 7,980.

    On January 31, the price of gold rose by Rs 960 in a single day, reaching Rs 61,840 per sovereign.

    On February 4, it touched Rs 62,480. The next day, on February 5, the per-sovereign gold rate soared to Rs 63,240 and remained at Rs 63,440 for the following two days. On February 8, the price of the yellow metal increased slightly and was sold at Rs 63,560.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    08.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,560

    07.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

    06.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

    05.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,240

    04.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 62,480

    Silver price over the last five days:

    08.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    07.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    06.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    05.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    04.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

    Gold pricesGold price todaysilver priceGold Price in Chennai
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick