Begin typing your search...
Gold price falls marginally, gram costs Rs 7,275 in Chennai on November 9
The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,200 per sovereign in the city today.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Saturday decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign.
The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,200 per sovereign in the city today.
Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 10 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,275 per gram.
The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 109 per gram.
Next Story