    Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign on 17.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

    17 Sep 2024
    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Tuesday has decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign.

    The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,920 per sovereign in the city today. The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 15 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,865 per gram.

    The price of silver decreased by Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 97 per gram.

