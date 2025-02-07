Gold price falls by record Rs 4,320 in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 59,120 on Feb 7

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai dropped significantly by Rs 4,320 per sovereign on Friday (February 7) after having crossed the Rs 63K mark yesterday. The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 59,120.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 540, with a gram now costing Rs 7,390.

On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day, reaching Rs 61,840 per sovereign. On February 4, it touched Rs 62,480. The next day, on February 5, the per sovereign gold rate soared to Rs 63,240. On February 6, it was at Rs 63,440.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

06.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

05.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,240

04.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 62,480

03.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,640

01.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 61,960

Silver price over the last five days:

06.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

05.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

04.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

03.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

01.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107