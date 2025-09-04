Chennai: Gold price drops Rs 80 after 8-day rally on September 04, 2025

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city dropped by Rs 80 on Thursday (September 4, 2025), with a sovereign priced at Rs 78,360 and a gram at Rs 9,795. The dip comes after eight consecutive days of steady gains.

On Wednesday (September 3, 2025), the gold price had risen by Rs 640 per sovereign to reach Rs 78,440.

Earlier, in August, the yellow metal had crossed the Rs 75,000 mark for the second time this year, touching Rs 75,040 on August 6, the same rate it last reached on July 23. Later, between August 25 and August 30, prices surged by Rs 2,520 per sovereign to close at Rs 76,960.

In recent months, the gold price has witnessed a series of fluctuations. On February 5, the shiny metal was priced at Rs 63,240 per sovereign before climbing to Rs 64,000 and then dipping to Rs 63,520 on February 12. Later, following further volatility, the price surged to Rs 66,400 on March 14, rising by Rs 1,440 in a single day. On April 22, gold hit an all-time high of Rs 74,320 per sovereign, with a steep one-day jump of Rs 2,200.

Meanwhile, the price of gold in the city has been constantly increasing, and as of September 4, it stands at Rs 78,360 per sovereign and Rs 9,795 per gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable and is sold for Rs 137/gram.

Gold price (22 carat) over the last five days:

September 03, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 78,440, 1 gram: Rs 9,805

September 02, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 77,800, 1 gram: Rs 9,725

September 01, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 77,640, 1 gram: Rs 9,705

August 30, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 76,960, 1 gram: Rs 9,620

August 29, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 76,280, 1 gram: Rs 9,535

Silver price over the last five days:

September 03, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137

September 02, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137

September 01, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 136

August 30, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 134

August 29, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 131