Gold price drops by Rs 200 per sovereign on 19.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Thursday has decreased by Rs 200 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,600 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 25 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,825 per gram. The price of silver decreased by Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 96 per gram.

