Gold price drops by Rs 120 per sovereign on 30.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Monday decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,640 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 15 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,080 per gram.

The price of silver remains stable at Rs 101 per gram.