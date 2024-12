Gold price dips by Rs 720 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,140 on Dec 14 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 720 per sovereign on Saturday (December 14).

The yellow metal saw a dip of Rs 1,160 per sovereign in the last two days.

It is now being sold at Rs 57,120 per sovereign in the city today.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 90 with a gram now costing Rs 7,140.

Silver price has decreased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 100 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

13.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,840

12.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280

11.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280

10.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,640

09.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

Silver price over the last five days:

13.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

12.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 104

11.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 103

10.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 104

09.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

08.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100