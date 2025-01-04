Gold price dips by Rs 360 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,210 on Jan 4 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has been decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign on Saturday (January 4), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,720 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 45 with a gram now costing Rs 7,210.

Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations lately.

On December 30, the gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign, but it had decreased to Rs 56,880 per sovereign on December 31.

As the new year began, the price of the yellow metal rose by Rs 1,200 in the first three days, but has decreased today.

The price of silver decreased by Re 1 and now being sold at Rs 99 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

3.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,080

2.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,440

1.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

31.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,880

30.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

Silver price over the last five days:

3.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

2.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

1.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 98

31.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

30.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98