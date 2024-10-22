Begin typing your search...
Gold price decreases by Rs 16 per sovereign on 22.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here
Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 2 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,300 per gram.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Tuesday decreased by Rs 16 per sovereign.
The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,400 per sovereign.
The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.
The price of silver increased Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 110 per gram.
Gold price for the last five days (1 Sovereign = 22 Carat):
21-10-2024- Rs 58,416
20-10-2024- Rs 58,240
19-10-2024- Rs 58,240
18-10-2024- Rs 57,920
17-10-2024- Rs 57,280
Silver price for the last five days (1 gram):
21-10-2024- Rs 109
20-10-2024- Rs 107
19-10-2024- Rs 107
18-10-2024- Rs 105
17-10-2024- Rs 103
