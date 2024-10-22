Gold price decreases by Rs 16 per sovereign on 22.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Tuesday decreased by Rs 16 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,400 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 2 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,300 per gram.

The price of silver increased Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 110 per gram.

Gold price for the last five days (1 Sovereign = 22 Carat):

21-10-2024- Rs 58,416

20-10-2024- Rs 58,240

19-10-2024- Rs 58,240

18-10-2024- Rs 57,920

17-10-2024- Rs 57,280

Silver price for the last five days (1 gram):

21-10-2024- Rs 109

20-10-2024- Rs 107

19-10-2024- Rs 107

18-10-2024- Rs 105

17-10-2024- Rs 103