    Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 2 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,300 per gram.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Oct 2024 12:54 PM IST
    Gold price decreases by Rs 16 per sovereign on 22.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here
    Gold Jewellery displayed in a showroom in Chennai

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Tuesday decreased by Rs 16 per sovereign.

    The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,400 per sovereign.

    The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 2 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,300 per gram.

    The price of silver increased Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 110 per gram.

    Gold price for the last five days (1 Sovereign = 22 Carat):

    21-10-2024- Rs 58,416

    20-10-2024- Rs 58,240

    19-10-2024- Rs 58,240

    18-10-2024- Rs 57,920

    17-10-2024- Rs 57,280

    Silver price for the last five days (1 gram):

    21-10-2024- Rs 109

    20-10-2024- Rs 107

    19-10-2024- Rs 107

    18-10-2024- Rs 105

    17-10-2024- Rs 103

