Gold price climbs by Rs 320 in 2025, gram costs Rs 7,150 on Jan 1 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign on Wednesday (January 1), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,200 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 40 with a gram now costing Rs 7,150.

Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations lately.

On December 30, the gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign, but it had decreased to Rs 56,880 per sovereign December 31. As the new year begins, the yellow metal has returned to Rs 57,200 per sovereign.

The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 98 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

31.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,880

30.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

29.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,080

28.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,080

27.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

Silver price over the last five days:

31.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

30.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

29.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

28.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

27.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100