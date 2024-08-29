Gold holds steady; sovereign at Rs 53,720, silver holds firm at Rs 93.50 per gram

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold remains unchanged today, the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,720 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased yesterday by Rs 21 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,715.

The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 93.50 per gram.