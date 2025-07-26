Gold, high quality ganja worth Rs 1.05 crore seized at Chennai Airport; two arrested

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the Chennai Airport have seized gold and high quality hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.05 crore in two separate incidents involving passengers returning from Singapore and Thailand.

In the first case, a passenger flight from Singapore arrived at the Chennai airport. During routine checks, officials stopped a male passenger from Chennai who had travelled to Singapore on a tourist visa.

Upon questioning, his inconsistent answers raised suspicion.

Although nothing was initially found in his luggage, a detailed personal search led to the discovery of a parcel hidden in his underwear. It contained 700 grams of 24-carat gold.

The seized gold is valued at Rs 65 lakhs. The passenger was arrested and is under investigation.

In a separate incident, another flight from Bangkok, landed at the airport.

A male passenger, also from Chennai and returning from a tourist trip, was intercepted during customs checks.

Upon inspection of his belongings, officials found 400 grams of high quality hydroponic ganja concealed in a parcel.

The seized narcotics are valued at Rs 40 lakhs.

The passenger was taken into custody and is being interrogated.