Gold gets cheaper by Rs 800 in Chennai; sovereign costs Rs 90,000 on Nov 4, 2025

CHENNAI: Amid a two-week streak of fluctuations, gold prices fell by Rs 800 on Tuesday (November 4). A sovereign (8 grams) of 22-carat gold now costs Rs 90,000, while a gram is at Rs 11,250.

A day earlier, on November 3, gold rose by Rs 320 to sell for Rs 90,800 per sovereign (Rs 11,350 per gram). On November 1, the sovereign rate was Rs 90,480 and gram rate was Rs 11,310.

The recent price fluctuations follow a meteoric rise last month, when gold had surged to Rs 97,600 per sovereign (Rs 12,200 per gram) on October 17—the highest this year—before plunging to Rs 88,600/sovereign (Rs 11,075/gram) on October 28.

Speaking to Thanthi TV, Jayantilal Challani, Founder and Chairman of the Challani Group, attributed the frequent fluctuations to global factors. “Central banks across the world continue to buy gold, leading to a surge in prices. The US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep gold as part of its reserves will also push prices up. Additionally, many investors are buying gold during price dips, which further drives demand,” he said.

Gold has rallied significantly this year as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, driven by the ongoing US shutdown and global trade tensions. For perspective: gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign (Rs 7,150 per gram) on January 1 this year, but costs Rs 90,000 today, November 4, marking a growth of Rs 32,800 or roughly 57.3%. On October 17, it had climbed to 70.6%, owing to a record rise of Rs 40,400 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, silver dropped by Rs 3 per gram today, bringing the rate to Rs 165 per gram (Rs 165,000/kg).

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

November 03, 2025: 1 sovereign- Rs 90,800 | 1 gram- Rs 11,350

November 01, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 90,480 | 1 gram – Rs 11,310

October 31, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 90,400 | 1 gram – Rs 11,300

October 30, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 90,400 | 1 gram – Rs 11,300

October 29, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 90,600 | 1 gram – Rs 11,325

Silver price over the last five days:

November 03,2025: 1 gram- Rs 168

November 01, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 166

October 31, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 165

October 30, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 165

October 29, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 166