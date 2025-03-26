Going back to roots with didactic tools

CHENNAI: When Vasanth Tamilselvan and Nisha Ramasamy couldn't find suitable toys for their toddler Nakshatra due to the market being flooded with plastic products, they decided to revolutionise the sector using the Montessori method. In 2020, amid the pressures of the pandemic, they launched Ariro Toys.

“There are different sensitive periods for a child, and each requires support for holistic development. That’s where Montessori tools come into play,” explains Nisha, a certified Montessori teacher. Providing the right tools is vital for development, starting with toys. “The first three years are crucial for a child as this period acts as a blueprint, from which they derive experiences and build a foundation. To maximise the potential of this developmental phase, we embraced Montessori as a philosophy,” she says.

Recently, the couple was featured in a television show that provides a platform for startups. Their journey began as they sought safe and thoughtful toys. “The Indian market is dominated by plastic toys. We realised many parents face the same challenges we did, prompting us to explore the business angle. Millennial parents resonated with our vision and built a community on social media to trial some of our products,” shares Vasanth Tamilselvan.

Vasanth Tamilselvan

Recognising that children tend to chew on their toys, Vasanth and Nisha decided to return to the basics. They introduced neem wood teethers shaped like fruits and vegetables, which are antibacterial and antifungal. All their products are eco-friendly, with wood as the primary material. “This led us to travel to various places around the world, such as China and Europe. We were surprised to discover that 40 per cent of the toys sold there are wooden. Based on the positive reception from our family and friends, we felt confident about entering the market,” he adds.

However, it wasn’t without challenges. One major hurdle Ariro Toys faced was educating parents about the significance of Montessori and its relevance to modern life. Interestingly, the startup collaborates with artisans from rural areas in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. “Initially, it was challenging to convey to traditional artisans why precise measurements are essential for each product since the toys are designed with specific purposes in mind. Over time, they grasped the underlying philosophy,” explains Nisha.

Nisha Ramasamy

Some of Ariro Toys’s sustainable and thoughtful products include a baby floor gym, rocking horse, wooden walker, Montessori kit, Pikler triangle, and more. “As parents, we tend to favour vibrant colours for our children. Our customers were initially skeptical about the black-and-white elements in the baby floor gym. However, after witnessing their child’s interaction with the patterns, they understood the concept behind the design,” says the 34-year-old Montessori teacher.

Vasanth revealed that the walkers commonly used in India are banned in many countries due to their association with hip dysplasia. “To address this, we introduced a traditional nadai vandi with some improvements,” he adds.

Designing the rocking horse with its intended purpose proved to be a tough nut to crack for the team, as they aimed to incorporate the Montessori aspect to foster independence in toddlers. “There is a paradigm shift in the understanding of a child’s upbringing and the materials that are considered beneficial,” says Nisha.

“Our toys are 100 per cent biodegradable and safe for the environment. Establishing the right foundation for children is crucial. I believe that Generation Alpha will have a clearer understanding of what is right and wrong. Notably, parents view our products as a constructive way to keep their children away from mobile phones,” states Vasanth.

Discussing the challenges of sustaining a startup, Vasanth remarks, “It is a process, and every startup has its own set of challenges. We have faced financial distress, refrained from taking a share of the profits for four years, and the initial stages were difficult. We learned from our failures and continued to move forward.”